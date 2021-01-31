Shocking! Jharkhand Man Kills Ailing Mother After She Delayed Serving Him Food

In a heart-wrenching incident, a 35-year-old drunk man allegedly killed his ailing mother on Friday night after she failed to serve him food on time in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

The accused was identified as Pradhan Soi of Jojoguttu village. Sources said that the accused became angry when his mother delayed serving food, after which he attacked her with a stick, followed by her death.

The locals reported that the man is an alcoholic and was living with his 60-year-old mother, Sumi.

A report in IndiaToday quoted Manoharpur SDPO Vimlesh Tripathy as saying, “When we went to the spot and found that Pawan Soi alias Pradhan Soi killed his mother by beating her with a stick and tried to cremate her in his courtyard. During the probe, it was found that he came drunk on Friday night and asked her mother for food. When Sumi delayed, Pradhan picked up a stick and flogged his mother to death."

A case has been lodged and investigation is underway.

