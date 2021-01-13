Shocking! 15-Year-Old Rape Survivor Dies In UP, Was 7 Months Pregnant, Denied Abortion

In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old rape survivor, who was seven months pregnant, died of pregnancy-related complications at a district hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly.

The minor victim was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night and passed away on Thursday night.

According to PTI, Senior Superintendent of the hospital Dr Subodh Sharma said the girl was brought to the hospital in serious condition and her health deteriorated further.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Rohit Singh Sajwan said, "The post-mortem report says that the death took place due to infection. The viscera of the girl has been preserved," he added.

The girl was mentally unsound and her family got to know about their daughter’s pregnancy after six-month. Her father said she was allegedly raped by a 30-year-old man in a sugarcane field in June last year when she had gone out of the house for some work. The accused had threatened her that he would kill her family members if she revealed the incident to them.

The girl's father had sought permission from the district administration to abort her baby but the permission was denied as doctors cited the pregnancy was of many days and a police chase was on.

Abortion laws

In late January 2020, the Union Cabinet amended the 1971 Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act allowing women to seek abortions as part of reproductive rights and gender justice. This amendment has also placed India in the top league of countries where women can make individual choices from their perspective.

