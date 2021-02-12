Shocker For TMC, Veteran Leader Dinesh Trivedi Resigns From Rajya Sabha; Likely To Join BJP

In a major embarrassment for Mamata Banerjee's party, Trinamool Congress, veteran leader and Rajya Sabha member Dinesh Trivedi resigned from the Upper House of the Parliament on Friday.

The former railway minister has been with the TMC since the birth of the party in 1998.

He was sent to Rajya Sabha a few months ago after he lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Barrackpore to TMC MLA turned BJP contestant Arjun Singh.

Trivedi has, for years, been a pointsman for the party in New Delhi.

There are possibilities of Trivedi joining the BJP, sources in the TMC said. Trivedi was reportedly unhappy with the importance and scope of work he was getting in the party as of late.

The TMC was depending on him to a great extent in winning over the votes of the Hindi-speaking people. He has also been a spokesperson for the party, though he rarely addressed press conferences recently.

BJP now has in its leaderships former TMC leaders like former railway minister and Rajya Sabha MP Mukul Roy, Mamata Banerjee’s one-time right-hand-person, former states ministers Suvendu Adhikary, Sovan Chatterjee and Rajib Banerjee, Lok Sabha MPs Saumitra Khan and Sunil Mandal, and MLAs Arjun Singh, Dulal Bar, Biswajit Das, Subhrangshu Roy, Sunil Singh, Wilson Champramari, Manirul Islam, Sabyasachi Dutta, Mihir Goswami, Arindam Bhattacharya, Biswajit Kundu, Saikat Panja, Sukra Munda, Dipali Biswas, Silbhadra Dutta, Banashree Maiti, Vaishali Dalmiya and Prabir Ghosal.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)