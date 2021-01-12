Selfie Fever! 16-Year-Old Boy Burnt To Death While Clicking Pictures Atop Goods Train

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy was burnt to death after coming in contact with high-tension overhead wires while taking selfies atop a goods train in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

According to PTI, the incident took place in Mael railway station on Sunday.

Resident of Chitarpur, the teen had visited the railway station with a friend to while away time when he saw a stationary goods train and climbed it to click selfies, RPF Inspector at Muri Junction, R K Tiwari, said.

While clicking selfies, he came in contact with overhead wires and was burnt to death, he said.

His body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination, the RPF officer said.

With PTI inputs

