January 12, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Selfie Fever! 16-Year-Old Boy Burnt To Death While Clicking Pictures Atop Goods Train

Selfie Fever! 16-Year-Old Boy Burnt To Death While Clicking Pictures Atop Goods Train

The incident took place in Mael railway station on Sunday.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Selfie Fever! 16-Year-Old Boy Burnt To Death While Clicking Pictures Atop Goods Train
Representational Image
Selfie Fever! 16-Year-Old Boy Burnt To Death While Clicking Pictures Atop Goods Train
outlookindia.com
2021-01-12T09:01:03+05:30

In a tragic incident, a 16-year-old boy was burnt to death after coming in contact with high-tension overhead wires while taking selfies atop a goods train in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

According to PTI, the incident took place in Mael railway station on Sunday.

Resident of Chitarpur, the teen had visited the railway station with a friend to while away time when he saw a stationary goods train and climbed it to click selfies, RPF Inspector at Muri Junction, R K Tiwari, said.

While clicking selfies, he came in contact with overhead wires and was burnt to death, he said.

His body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination, the RPF officer said.

 

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Serum Institute’s First Covid Vaccine Consignment To Reach 13 Locations Today

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Selfies National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos