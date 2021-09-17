Friday, Sep 17, 2021
National SCO Summit: PM Modi Calls For Common Template Against Radicalisation

Focusing on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, PM Modi said the crisis in the war-ravaged country in wake of the recent developments reflected the challenges posed by extremism and radicalisation.

PM Modi addressing SCO summit in Dushanbe through video | Twitter

2021-09-17T13:47:53+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 17 Sep 2021, Updated: 17 Sep 2021 1:47 pm

Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit via video platform on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi blamed radicalisation and extremism as the "root cause" of problems being faced by nations in the region.

Focusing on the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, PM Modi said the crisis in the war-ravaged country in wake of the recent developments reflected the challenges posed by the scourges. Reiterating the issue of security and peace, the PM said that the SCO needed to work out a common template to fight the challenges posed by growing extremism.

"I believe that the biggest challenges in this area are related to peace, security and trust deficit. And the root cause of these problems is the increasing radicalisation. The recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge more clear," he said.

Addressing the summit in Dushanbe on his 71st birthday, the PM said the SCO should work to develop a strong network among moderate, tolerant and inclusive institutions and traditions associated with Islam.

He said the fight against radicalisation is not only needed for regional security and trust but also required to ensure a bright future for the youth of the region.

The prime minister also said that India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia.

At the same time, he also said that any connectivity initiative cannot be a "one-way street" and connectivity projects should be consultative, transparent and participatory.

He also welcomed Iran as a new member country of the SCO.

(With inputs from PTI)

