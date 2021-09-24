Schools To Reopen In Himachal Pradesh Under Covid-19 Protocol

Himachal Pradesh government on Friday decided to reopen schools in the state for 9th to 12th classes from September 27.

The state cabinet took the decision today to allow student back to their classrooms after Covid-19 pandemic.

The state’s Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the government reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state, following which it has taken the decision to reopen the schools.

"There is no point to keep students away from their class rooms, when some of the states have already allowed opening of the schools. The parents have also been urging the government to reopen the schools, as online classes are not a substitute to physical classes, " said Thakur.

The government has already allowed opening of the colleges in the state, with 50 percent capacity under strict Covid-19 protocol.

A government spokesman said the students of class 10th and 12th standard would attend schools on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas students of class 9th and 11th would attend schools on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in a week

Online classes and examination for students up to 8th standard would continue.