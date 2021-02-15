SC Grants 5-Day Interim Bail To Journalist Siddique Kappan To Visit Mother In Kerala

The Supreme Court on Monday granted five-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan to visit his ailing mother in Kerala.

Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020, while he was on his way to Hathras, home to the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men on September 14.

During the visit, he can't speak to the media or post on social media and he cannot meet anyone except relatives, doctors and anybody connected to his mother's health, the Supreme Court said.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said that Siddique will not meet members of the public except his relatives and doctors concerned.

He will be escorted by cops and it will be the responsibility of the UP police to arrange his travel.

Earlier, he was allowed to speak to his mother via a video call.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine