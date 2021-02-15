February 15, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  SC Grants 5-Day Interim Bail To Journalist Siddique Kappan To Visit Mother In Kerala

SC Grants 5-Day Interim Bail To Journalist Siddique Kappan To Visit Mother In Kerala

Siddique Kappan was arrested in October while he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit woman.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
SC Grants 5-Day Interim Bail To Journalist Siddique Kappan To Visit Mother In Kerala
Siddique Kappan
File Photo
SC Grants 5-Day Interim Bail To Journalist Siddique Kappan To Visit Mother In Kerala
outlookindia.com
2021-02-15T13:13:54+05:30

The Supreme Court on Monday granted five-day interim bail to journalist Siddique Kappan to visit his ailing mother in Kerala. 

Kappan was arrested on October 5, 2020, while he was on his way to Hathras, home to the 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men on September 14.

During the visit, he can't speak to the media or post on social media and he cannot meet anyone except relatives, doctors and anybody connected to his mother's health, the Supreme Court said.

The bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said that Siddique will not meet members of the public except his relatives and doctors concerned.

He will be escorted by cops and it will be the responsibility of the UP police to arrange his travel.

Earlier, he was allowed to speak to his mother via a video call.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

'Users Privacy More Important Than Worth Of Trillions': SC Issues Notice To Whatsapp, Centre

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Siddique Kappan Kerala Hathras gangrape case National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos