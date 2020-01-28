SC Allows Centre To Bring African Cheetah To Suitable Wildlife Habitat In India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre to introduce the African cheetah to a suitable habitat in India.
Stating that the rare Indian cheetah is almost extinct in the country, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had filed an application seeking permission for the introduction of the African cheetah from Namibia.
The apex court set up a three-member committee, comprising former director Wildlife of India Ranjit Singh, DG of Wildlife of India Dhananjay Mohan, and DIG, Wildlife, Ministry of Environment and Forests to guide the NTCA in taking a decision on the issue.
A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant said the apex court will monitor the project and the committee will submit its report before it every four months.
The top court also said the decision for relocation of the African cheetah will be taken after a proper survey and the action of introduction of the animal will be left to the NTCA's discretion.
It said the NCTA will be guided by the committee of experts who will carry out a survey for the best location.
It was submitted before the apex court that the African cheetah will be introduced on an experimental basis in the best suitable habitat to see whether it can adapt to Indian conditions.
NZ Vs IND, 2nd T20I: Martin Guptill Swears In Hindi On Live TV, Rohit Sharma Runs For Cover - VIDEO
West Bengal Passes Anti-CAA Resolution, Becomes 4th State To Do So
'Are Rich Nithari Killers Alive Because They Could Afford Big Lawyers?' Nirbhaya Convict's Father
'Nothing More Urgent if...': Supreme Court On Nirbhaya Case Convict's Plea
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Mumbai Lawyers Take Out Rally In Support Of CAA Outside High Court
After Selling Kidney To Buy iPhone, Chinese Man Bedridden With Organ Failure
Nirbhaya Case: SC To Hear Death-Row Convict Mukesh's Plea Against Dismissal Of Mercy Plea On Jan 28