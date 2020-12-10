December 10, 2020
Corona
Saying No To Wedding Gifts, A Family In Punjab Requested Guests To Donate Cash For Farmers

The couple kept a special donation box inside the venue and asked the people to make generous donations.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 December 2020
Saying No To Wedding Gifts, A Family In Punjab Requested Guests To Donate Cash For Farmers
Saying No To Wedding Gifts, A Family In Punjab Requested Guests To Donate Cash For Farmers
Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, a family in Punjab requested their relatives and friends to donate money for the farmers instead of giving them wedding gifts. You read that right!

The couple kept a special donation box inside the venue and asked the people to make generous donations. 

"Instead of paying us 'shagun' money for the couple, please donate for the farmers protesting in Delhi. This money will be used to provide food, warm clothes and other essentials to the farmers," an announcer is saying in a video clip from the wedding event.

The incident took place in Punjab's Muktsar, around 250 kilometres from Chandigarh.

Farmers have been protesting against the three new farms laws which they believe will bring a drop in their income. They also think that they will be at the receiving end of exploitation from big corporate houses. However, the Central government is considering the new laws as options to let the farmers sell their product wherever they want to. 

