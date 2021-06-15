June 15, 2021
SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Detained During Protest Outside Punjab CM’s Residence

Sukhbir Singh Badal was staging a protest against state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu over alleged irregularities in the sale of Covid-19 vaccines in the state.

Outlook Web Bureau 15 June 2021, Last Updated at 3:22 pm
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was detained in Chandigarh on Tuesday
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-06-15T15:22:32+05:30
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was detained earlier today while staging a demonstration outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s house in Chandigarh, reports claimed. 

Badal was staging a protest against state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu over alleged irregularities in the sale of Covid-19 vaccines in the state.

These developments come in the backdrop of the BJP accusing the Congress government in Punjab of selling Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin doses to private hospitals for profit, which were meant for free administration for the 18-44 age group.

While the state government has ordered a probe, Opposition parties in the state including the SAD and BJP have sought a CBI investigation.

Outlook Web Bureau Singer Sukhbir Singh Amarinder Singh Chandigarh COVID-19 Covid-19 vaccine Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Congress BJP National

