SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Detained During Protest Outside Punjab CM’s Residence

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was detained earlier today while staging a demonstration outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s house in Chandigarh, reports claimed.

Badal was staging a protest against state health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu over alleged irregularities in the sale of Covid-19 vaccines in the state.

These developments come in the backdrop of the BJP accusing the Congress government in Punjab of selling Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin doses to private hospitals for profit, which were meant for free administration for the 18-44 age group.

While the state government has ordered a probe, Opposition parties in the state including the SAD and BJP have sought a CBI investigation.

