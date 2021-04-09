April 09, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  ‘Rude And Arrogant’: Jaya Bachchan Gets Trolled After Pushing A Man In Roadshow; Watch

‘Rude And Arrogant’: Jaya Bachchan Gets Trolled After Pushing A Man In Roadshow; Watch

Jaya Bachchan conducted a roadshow in West Bengal on Friday in support of the chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Outlook Web Bureau 09 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
‘Rude And Arrogant’: Jaya Bachchan Gets Trolled After Pushing A Man In Roadshow; Watch
SP MP Jaya Bachchan campaigns for Trinamool Congress candidate Aroop Biswas from Tollygunge constituency for upcoming Assembly election, in West Bengal.
Sandipan Chatterjee/Outlook
‘Rude And Arrogant’: Jaya Bachchan Gets Trolled After Pushing A Man In Roadshow; Watch
outlookindia.com
2021-04-09T13:30:28+05:30

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan is getting massively trolled on social media after a video of her pushing a man during an election rally surfaced online. Jaya Bachchan conducted a roadshow in  West Bengal on Friday in support of the chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. 

In the viral video, a man can be seen trying to click a picture with the 73-year-old as she is sitting in her carriage. Bachchan, who is famous for reprimanding various fans and journalists who clicking selfies without permission, pushed the head of the man away in order to stop him from clicking a picture.

Watch the video:

The video didn't go well with the social media audience who called Bachchan's behaviour 'rude' and 'arrogant'. Here's how Twitteratis reacted:

Meanwhile, some also sidelined her, observing her need for personal space and calling the reaction a possible safety measure against Covid-19. 

Jaya Bachchan conducted a four-day election campaign in West Bengal supporting the TMC chief's race to bag the second term in the CM's office. 

 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Italy To Pay Rs 10 Crore As Compensation To Kin Of Fishermen Killed By Marines: Centre To SC

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Jaya Bachchan West Bengal Viral Trending West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos