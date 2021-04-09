‘Rude And Arrogant’: Jaya Bachchan Gets Trolled After Pushing A Man In Roadshow; Watch

Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan is getting massively trolled on social media after a video of her pushing a man during an election rally surfaced online. Jaya Bachchan conducted a roadshow in West Bengal on Friday in support of the chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

In the viral video, a man can be seen trying to click a picture with the 73-year-old as she is sitting in her carriage. Bachchan, who is famous for reprimanding various fans and journalists who clicking selfies without permission, pushed the head of the man away in order to stop him from clicking a picture.

Watch the video:

Jaya Bachchan Pushes & Shove a citizen who was just taking a selfie with her and TMC candidate. pic.twitter.com/76vVqBhLnZ — Rishi Bagree ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ (@rishibagree) April 8, 2021

The video didn't go well with the social media audience who called Bachchan's behaviour 'rude' and 'arrogant'. Here's how Twitteratis reacted:

Dear @SrBachchan Ji , entire nation accept you as a role model for all , but behaviour of Jays Ji was not good with person who was taking selfie. — Jitendra Singh Raghuwanshi (@Jitendr03361030) April 8, 2021

The day people will start ignoring these so called celebrities then only they will realize the power of the common citizen. And people should also not be crazy to take selfie as visible in this video. — Vikash Vardhan (@VikashVardhan7) April 9, 2021

@SrBachchan @juniorbachchan is this what stardom is all about. Is this what equality for all.We all are celebrity in public eye but an individual surving to live on our own life.May jaya madam knows how to be polite in public with public. One does not get respect by disrespcting — Rohit Yadav (@rohit_yadav1402) April 9, 2021

Meanwhile, some also sidelined her, observing her need for personal space and calling the reaction a possible safety measure against Covid-19.

I think what #JayaBachchan did is absolutely fine.She is a strong woman and knows how handle some sticky paparazzi! #Good decision by @MamataOfficial to call another Ironlady for campaigning ! https://t.co/POt3ZeAo9v — #Artist (@meenalj189) April 9, 2021

And why do people take selfies without seeking permission? In number of occasions, she has been very clear that she doesn't like it. Perhaps, pushing someone don't look so good on camera but when one is out all day in these rallies, one may be just more irritated. — Sonia Sarkar (@sonia_26) April 9, 2021

At her age, she must be terrified of Covid. Can't fault with her. — Murali Krishnan#EveryLifeMatters (@dwimidhaM) April 8, 2021

Jaya Bachchan conducted a four-day election campaign in West Bengal supporting the TMC chief's race to bag the second term in the CM's office.

