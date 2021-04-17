Over 6 Lakh Collected As Fine From 5,500 People In Noida For Not Wearing Masks

More than 5,500 people were fined in Noida and Greater Noida on Friday for not wearing face masks in public places, even as Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh hit the ground to ensure compliance of COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

Till 10 pm, the police collected and Rs 6.21 lakh from 5,525 people in the form of fine.

"Of these people, 18 were issued penalties of Rs 1,000 as per new rules," the official said.

Also, owners of 1,719 vehicles were issued challans across Gautam Buddh Nagar district for flouting traffic rules and Covid-19 protocols, the policeman said, adding that nine vehicles were impounded.

"Action was taken under section 188 (disobeying government order) against 103 people and FIRs were lodged in 27 such cases," the official said.

Besides Commissioner Singh, Additional CP (Law and Order) Love Kumar, DCP, Noida, Rajesh S and Additional DCP, Noida, Ranvijay Singh also went around to review the enforcement of Covid-19 protocols.

The top cop patrolled the busy Sector 18 market in the evening.

"There has been a collective effort to raise awareness among the public regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. People are being told to cover their face with a mask, observe social distancing and hygiene," he said.

"Most of the people in public places are now wearing face masks and those without are being penalised. Repeat offenders will face bigger penalties," Singh added.

