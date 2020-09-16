'Robinhood Of Bihar': Bihar DGP Featured In Deepak Thakur's Music Video

Bihar’s much talked-about Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey is now going to feature as “Robinhood of Bihar” in a video song rendered by Deepak Thakur of ‘Bigg Boss’ fame.

Thakur, who hails from Muzaffarpur district, shot to fame when he made it to the finals of Bigg Boss Season 12, hosted by actor Salman Khan. He is now releasing a new music video titled "Robinhood Bihar Ke" featuring Pandey, the police chief of the state. The song has been composed and sung by Thakur. The songs teaser on YouTube features Gupteshwar Pandey along with Thakur.

Thakur has also shared a poster of the song on his Twitter handle. In the poster, Gupteshwar Pandey is seen sitting on a couch, while Deepak is standing right behind him.

Thakur tells Outlook that the song will be released till September 20, and can be viewed on his YouTube channel “DT Production” which has more than two lakh subscribers.

Gupteshwar Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, is a popular face on social media. He has 7.7 lakh followers on Facebook and has about 2.5 lakh followers on Twitter which he joined only in April 2020.

DGP Pandey is regularly updates about the law and order of the state and high-profile matters through video on social media. More recently, he has constantly been in headlines since the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The DGP is also known for conducting undercover investigations.

Pandey, who was appointed DGP before the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, had recently said that a Bihar Police team had investigated the Sushant Singh Rajput case undercover.

Prior to his appointment as Bihar DGP, he was the Deputy Inspector General of Munger and Muzaffarpur Zone. In the past, he has also served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in several Naxalite affected districts. He is also the brand-ambassador of JDU leader Nitish Kumar’s government's “liquor ban campaign”.

“I have known Gupteshwar Pandey since 18 years. He is the only one who has helped me complete my schooling,” says Thakur. “I know him personally. We have an old relationship. It is a matter of pride to be with such a person.”

According to Thakur, Pandey helps people in need. “He has also played an important role in the Sushant Singh death case. The central agencies are now investigating it only due to Bihar police’s initiative to ensure justice to the late actor and his family,” he said.

“Even after holding the top position, he is a humble man. Through this song, I am only highlighting whatever he has done. He is truly the Robinhood of Bihar. Sometimes people have seen him in disguise as a beggar, or a rickshaw-puller while investing cases."

DGP Gupteshwar Pandey hails from Buxar district of Bihar and had once tried his luck in politics as well. It is said that in 2009, he wanted to contest for Lok Sabha on a BJP ticket from Buxar for which he had resigned from the post of IPS officer. However, BJP decided to field its veteran leader Lamuni Choubey from Buxar.

His term as DGP is going to end in February 2021. There are already speculations that he may turn to politics after his retirement. Thakur said that if he joins politics and serves the state, it will be good for the state. “Politics needs a person like him. We have very few leaders from the state, who are well educated,” he adds.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine