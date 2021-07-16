'Right to Life Is Above Any Religious Views': SC Asks UP Govt To Reconsider Its Decision To Allow Kanwar Yatra

The Supreme Court Friday asked the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision to allow Kanwar yatra amid the Coronavirus pandemic saying health of people and right to life is paramount.

“It is of prima facie view that it concerns all of us and is at the heart of the fundamental right to life. The health of citizens of India and right to life is paramount, all other sentiments whetherbeing religious is subservient to this basic fundamental right,” the bench said.

“Given the situation, States “must not permit” movement of Kanwariyas to bring Gangajal from Haridwar to Shiva temples but in view of age-old customs and religious sentiments, make it available through tankers at designated locations," the Centre told the apex court.

It also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise the court about its decision on Monday,otherwise, it will pass an order.

This comes after the Uttar Pradesh government told the bench that it has decided after relevant discussions to hold a "symbolic" Kanwar Yatra with appropriate Covid restrictions.

"The UP disaster Management Authority discussed this issue and said those who undertake yatra must be fully vaccinated. Gangajal is being kept at tankers at locations," Uttar Pradesh government's lawyer CS Vaidyanathan told the court.

