Retired Army Offcial Shot At In Noida

A retired army official was hospitalised after he was shot at allegedly by two men at a village in Jewar on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Shyam Singh, 60, was targeted by the bike-borne assailants around 7.30 am outside his residence in Mangrauli village, said Jewar Circle Officer Sharad Chand Sharma.

"He was shot at on his head but the bullet seems to have just touched his head and passed. He has been hospitalised and is out of danger," Sharma said.

He said the police was yet to receive any complaint in the case and the identity of the attackers was not known.

"Prima facie, the incident appears to be a result of a land dispute. Legal proceedings would be taken up after we get any complaints," Sharma added.

PTI