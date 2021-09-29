Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli Up In Arms After 8 Cows Were Found Dead

Local residents of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh launched a protest after eight cows were found dead in a shelter home in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The residents were reported to be distressed by the smell and when they went to enquire, they found about the incident. It is being alleged that the cowshed wasn't serving good quality fodder and water to the cows.

According to officials, an inquiry has been ordered into the incident reported from Nagla Jamalpur village under Adarsh Mandi Police Station on Tuesday.

After locals alleged that the animals died of hunger, officials said strict action will be taken against the guilty.

(With PTI Inputs)