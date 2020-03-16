Religious, Social, Political Gatherings Of More Than 50 People Banned In Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said religious, social, cultural and political gatherings comprising more than 50 people will not be allowed in the national capital till March 31 in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Delhi government has also closed down gyms, nightclubs and spas till March end, he said at a press conference.

"No religious, social, cultural and political gathering comprising more than 50 people will be allowed till March 31. The restriction is applicable to protests too," he said.

There is, however, no restriction on weddings but people are advised to postpone the dates, the chief minister said.

Meanwhile, four new cases of novel coronavirus infection have been detected in Maharashtra, taking the state tally to 37 on Monday.

Of the four cases, three were reported from Mumbai and one from Navi Mumbai, a state government official said.

"The total number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 37," he said.

(With agency inputs)