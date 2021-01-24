Voters In India Will Soon Be Able To Download E-Version Of Voter ID Cards. Read Details Here

The Centre is all set to digitise the voting process as officials today announced that voters in India soon will be able to assess their voter ID cards on their mobile phones and personal commuters.

This e-version of the voter ID card is a non-editable digital version of the elector photo identity card which can be saved in facilities such as Digi Locker or printed in a PDF format, said the Election Commission officials.

"Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters," a Commission statement said on Sunday.

The physical card takes time to print and reach the voter, and the idea is to provide faster delivery and easy accessibility to the document, the statement said.

The Aadhaar card, Permanent Account Number (PAN) card and driving licence are available in digital mode.

Introduced in 1993, the elector photo identity cards are accepted as proof of identity and address.

The e-version of the voter card is being launched to mark the anniversary of the Election Commission.

The EC came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

For the past few years, January 25 is also observed as National Voters' Day.

With PTI inputs

