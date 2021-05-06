Rashtriya Lok Dal Chief Ajit Singh Dies Of Covid-19

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh died of Covid-19 on Thursday. He was 86.

Singh was undergoing treatment at a Gurgaon hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Chaudhary Ajit Singh, son of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was a seven-time MP from Baghpat and also served as the Union Minister of Civil Aviation.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur and Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, Ajit Singh was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 1986.

Ajit Singh's condition worsened and he passed away on Thursday, his son and former MP Jayant Chaudhary wrote on Twitter. "Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as Covid positive on April 20. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning," Jayant Chaudhary said.

"Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare," he said.

"As our Nation confronts the horrific pandemic, it is our humble request to all those who wish to pay their respects, to please stay at home as far as possible. We must observe all safety protocols to keep ourselves and everyone around us healthy and safe. This would be the best way to honour Chaudhary Sahib as well as all those COVID warriors who are working night and day to protect us," he said.

"We pray for solace for all those families that have been ravaged by this brutal disease," the message posted by Jayant on behalf of the family said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and others have condoled the death of the leader.

