Ramesh Pokhriyal Admitted To AIIMS Due To Post-Covid Complications; Final Decision On Board Exams Unlikely Today

Also read CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Education Ministry Likely To Announce Final Decision Today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi with post-Covid complications. Information about Ramesh Pokhriyal's symptoms has not been shared with the public. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, 61, had contracted coronavirus in April.

Ramesh Pokhriyal had resumed office after his recovery from Covid-19. He was admitted to AIIMS following complications. No more details have been shared about his treatment at AIIMS.

According to sources, the minister is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"He (Pokhriyal) was admitted due to post-Covid complications on Tuesday morning. He is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nishchal," a source said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine