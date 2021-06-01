June 01, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Ramesh Pokhriyal Admitted To AIIMS Due To Post-Covid Complications; Final Decision On Board Exams Unlikely Today

Ramesh Pokhriyal Admitted To AIIMS Due To Post-Covid Complications; Final Decision On Board Exams Unlikely Today

According to sources, the minister is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Outlook Web Bureau 01 June 2021, Last Updated at 1:02 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Ramesh Pokhriyal Admitted To AIIMS Due To Post-Covid Complications; Final Decision On Board Exams Unlikely Today
Ramesh Pokhriyal had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 21.
Ramesh Pokhriyal Admitted To AIIMS Due To Post-Covid Complications; Final Decision On Board Exams Unlikely Today
outlookindia.com
2021-06-01T13:02:04+05:30
Also read

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi with post-Covid complications. Information about Ramesh Pokhriyal's symptoms has not been shared with the public. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, 61, had contracted coronavirus in April.

Ramesh Pokhriyal had resumed office after his recovery from Covid-19. He was admitted to AIIMS following complications. No more details have been shared about his treatment at AIIMS.

According to sources, the minister is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

"He (Pokhriyal) was admitted due to post-Covid complications on Tuesday morning. He is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nishchal," a source said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

How Kindness Can Ease Mental Stress During Hard Times?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ramesh Pokhriyal Delhi Board Examinations CBSE National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos