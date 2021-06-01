Ramesh Pokhriyal Admitted To AIIMS Due To Post-Covid Complications; Final Decision On Board Exams Unlikely Today

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has been admitted to the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi with post-Covid complications. Information about Ramesh Pokhriyal's symptoms has not been shared with the public. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, 61, had contracted coronavirus in April.
Ramesh Pokhriyal had resumed office after his recovery from Covid-19. He was admitted to AIIMS following complications. No more details have been shared about his treatment at AIIMS.
According to sources, the minister is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nischal, an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
"He (Pokhriyal) was admitted due to post-Covid complications on Tuesday morning. He is admitted under Dr Neeraj Nishchal," a source said.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Why New Social Media Rules Are Needed To Protect You And Me
Explained: What Are Black, White And Yellow Fungal Infections, Why Do They Occur, And Precautions To Take
IPL: Back From Quarantine, Pat Cummins Hugs Pregnant Wife, Daughters Greet David Warner - See Videos