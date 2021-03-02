Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Merge To Become Sansad TV

The government has said on Tuesday that the TV channels of thetwo houses of parliament, Rajya Sabha TV and Lok Sabha TV have been merged into Sansad TV. Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been roped in as the first Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for a period of one year or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Consequent upon the joint decision of the Hon'ble Chairman, Rabra Sabha and the Hon'ble Speaker, Lok Sabha to merge RSTV and LSTV into SANSAD TELEVISION (SANSAD TV), Shri Ravi Capoor, IAS (1986: Assam-Meghnlya) (Retd.) has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer, SANSAD TV, on contract basis, for a period of one year with immediate effect or until further orders, whichever is earlier," said a government order dated March 1, 2021

