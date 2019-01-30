Rajnath Calls Up Mamata Over Clashes Between TMC, BJP Workers At Amit Shah's Rally

Following the reports over violence in Amit Shah's rally, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and expressed serious concerns over the issue.

During the telephonic conversation with Banerjee, Singh asked her to take action against those who indulged in the violence.

The Home Minister called up the chief minister to express serious concern over the reports of large-scale violence and arson against people who participated in the rally of the BJP president in East Midnapore district, a home ministry official said.

Vehicles ferrying BJP workers were set on fire in clashes that broke out following Shah's rally, party sources said.

The sources said three persons were injured in the clashes. No confirmation was available from police.

Amit Shah, addressing the rally on Tuesday, launched a scathing attack on the TMC government and vowed to uproot it.

He had alleged that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's paintings were bought by chit fund owners for crores of rupees.

The statements irked TMC supporters, who then retaliated and clashes broke out.

