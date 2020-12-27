Rajinikanth Discharged From Hospital

After spending two days at the Apollo hospital due to blood pressure fluctuations, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

The actor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, on December 25, following fluctuations in blood pressure.

Rajinikanth has been advised complete bed rest for a week.

Earlier in the day, the medical staff had said that there is nothing alarming in the medical reports of superstar Rajinikanth, being treated for blood pressure fluctuation and a team of doctors will evaluate him later in the day and take a decision on his discharge.

"All the investigation reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports," a medical bulletin from the hospital had said, providing an update on the 70-year-old actor's health.

Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals here on Friday for severe blood pressure fluctuation.

He is in the Telangana capital since December 13 to shoot for Tamil film, 'Annaatthe,' a Sun Pictures production.

The actor isolated himself after four of the crew members tested COVID-19 positive days ago.

The superstar, however, tested negative.

The actor is set to launch his own political party next month ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

(With PTI inputs.)

