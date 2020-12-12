Rajinikanth Cannot Become As Successful As MJR Or Jayalalithaa: AIADMK

Actor Rajinikanth's proposed party will not have any impact on Tamil Nadu politics as not everyone can be as successful as AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran or late J Jayalalithaa, state minister for cooperation Sellur K Raju said on Saturday.

The minister further claimed that Tamil Nadu is currently being swept away by Chief Minister K Palaniswami's wave of popularity and added that the electorate knows who is fit to rule at the Centre and at the state level.

Referring to Rajinikanth's decision to float a political party in January 2021 and contest in the Assembly polls, he said, "Actors who were confined to their house until yesterday have come to the public domain today. Tamil Nadu politics will not witness anything new with the entry of Rajinikanth," Raju said.

The minister further expressed confidence that voters will teach a good lesson to the new entrants. "No one can enter politics and be successful like late MGR or Jayalalithaa... only those who toil for the people will emerge successful in the state," he added.

