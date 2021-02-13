Rajasthan: Jeep Collides With Truck, Leaving 6 Dead, 7 Injured

In an unfortunate road mishap on Saturday, six people were killed and seven others suffered injuries when their jeep collided with a trailer truck in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan.
The incident took place in Rajiyasar when the jeep was going towards Sangaria town in Hanumangarh district, police said.
Six people died on the spot while seven were injured, who are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, police added.
With PTI Inputs
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Farmers’ Protests: Delhi Police Writes To Google, Seeks Details Of ‘Toolkit’ Creators
4G Internet Services Restored In J&K After 18 Months; Government To ‘Monitor’ Impact Of Lifting Of Restrictions
At The UN, India Rides A Toothless Tiger