February 13, 2021
Corona
Rajasthan: Jeep Collides With Truck, Leaving 6 Dead, 7 Injured

The incident took place in Rajiyasar when the jeep was going towards Sangaria town in Hanumangarh district, police said.

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
Representational Image
PTI photo
2021-02-13T13:15:04+05:30

In an unfortunate road mishap on Saturday, six people were killed and seven others suffered injuries when their jeep collided with a trailer truck in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan.

The incident took place in Rajiyasar when the jeep was going towards Sangaria town in Hanumangarh district, police said.

Six people died on the spot while seven were injured, who are undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, police added.

With PTI Inputs

