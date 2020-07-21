Dissident Congress MLA Vishvendra Singh on Monday night accused Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of misusing his powers to harass legislators who have challenged his "misrule and lack of leadership".

He said he was a cabinet minister until recently but now FIRs are filed against him by the Special Operations Group and the Anti Corruption Bureau.

He warned the government that the public was "watching it all".

"ACB and SOG were misused for registering cases against me and Bhanwarlal Sharma as we had challenged Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his misrule and lack of leadership," Singh said in a statement.

He alleged that Gehlot was misusing his powers not only against the dissident MLAs but also against their family members.

"Neither Rajasthan nor India will tolerate this low level of politics. I hope the Congress party will not tolerate this as well,” he said.

Singh said he has not done anything against the Congress party and his demand was to change the leadership in the government.

Another dissident MLA Hemaram Choudhary condemned the chief minister for his statement against Sachin Pilot, saying it was unfortunate

"I am hurt by the statement of the chief minister," he said in a video message.

Choudhary said Pilot worked hard to revive the party in Rajasthan and assembly elections were won under his leadership but after winning the elections, he was sidelined and Gehlot became the chief minister.

He said Pilot's performance was best since the Congress government was formed.

Congress has sacked Pilot, Singh and Ramesh Meena from the Gehlot cabinet for their alleged role in conspiracy to topple the government and suspended the primary membership of Singh and Sharma after the audio tapes surfaced.