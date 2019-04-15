Rahul Gandhi's Statements Like Disclaimer Before TV Show, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's statements are cut off from reality and are like a "work of fiction", referring to a disclaimer generally aired before television serials.

"Before the airing of television serials, a disclaimer is played which says 'this is the work of fiction and has nothing to with reality'. This sentence is apt for Congress president Rahul Gandhi because whatever he speaks is fictitious," Fadnavis said addressing a huge gathering of the Marathi community in Ahmedabad.

Fadnavis was referring to allegations levelled by the Congress president against the BJP on various issues including the Rafale jet deal.

"Only Pakistan and the Congress are demanding proofs of the (Balakot) air strike, which proves that the Congress has a pro-Pakistan mindset," he said.

The CM said the previous governments of Congress never responded to terrorists who bleed the country by launching attacks.

"If a terror attack is too big, then they (Congress) will go to the United States and complain against Pakistan. That situation could be compared to a fight between two children. After the fight, one child goes to elders and complains that another one is beating him," he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the situation by launching an air-strike.

Fadnavis said this action of armed forces proved to the world that India is not a weak country.

"Gujarat is like a young brother of Maharashtra and the people in Maharashtra are happy with the rapid progress being made by the state," he said.

He said the BJP would improve its tally of Lok Sabha seats in this elections, compared to the seats won by the party in 2014.

When asked if a comparatively lower percentage of polling in the first phase in Maharashtra on April 11 has raised any concerns in the BJP, Fadnavis said a number of poor people voted for the BJP this time.

He canvassed for Ahmedabad West candidate Kirit Solanki.

PTI