﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before Patna Court In Defamation Case Today

Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before Patna Court In Defamation Case Today

Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in Patna on Saturday in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 July 2019
Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before Patna Court In Defamation Case Today
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
File Photo
Rahul Gandhi To Appear Before Patna Court In Defamation Case Today
outlookindia.com
2019-07-06T08:56:09+0530

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will appear before a court in Patna on Saturday in connection with a defamation suit filed against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had filed the case before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's (CJM) court in Patna in April, taking exception to a snide remark made by Gandhi at an election rally in Karnataka's Kolar district that all thieves had the surname Modi -- referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bank-fraud accused Nirav Modi and former Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi.

The case was referred by CJM Shashikant Roy to ACJM Kumar Gunjan.

Gandhi, who resigned as the Congress chief earlier this week taking moral responsibility for his party's Lok Sabha election debacle, had last visited the Bihar capital in May, when he held a roadshow for actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who failed to retain the Patna Sahib seat on a Congress ticket in the parliamentary polls held in April-May.

There were reports in a section of the media that Gandhi might also visit Muzaffarpur, about 60 km from Patna, which has been the worst affected by a state-wide outbreak of brain fever, which has claimed more than 150 lives.

However, Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) working president Kaukab Qadri told PTI that the full itinerary of the former party chief's visit was not made available here yet, "though we see little possibility of Gandhi visiting Muzaffarpur since had it been on the cards, advice would have been given to the state unit for making the necessary arrangements".

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Sushil Modi Patna BJP Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Wimbledon: Simona Halep Through To Play Cori Gauff After 'Best Match' Of 2019
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters