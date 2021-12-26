Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
Rahul Gandhi Condoles Demise of Desmond Tutu; Terms Him 'Gandhian'

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi in his condolence message said Desmond Tutu was a champion of the anti-apartheid movement and a Gandhian.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File photo)

2021-12-26T16:17:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 26 Dec 2021, Updated: 26 Dec 2021 4:17 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the death of South Africa's Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and said such great heroes of social justice will always be a "source of inspiration to all of us across the world".

Tutu, who fought for racial justice and LGBT rights and was a retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, died at the age of 90.

"My condolences on the passing of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a champion of the anti-apartheid movement and a Gandhian," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"Such great heroes of social justice will always be a source of inspiration to all of us across the world," the former Congress chief said.

PTI Rahul Gandhi Desmond Tutu New Delhi India South Africa Apartheid Congress National
