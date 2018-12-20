﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Rahul Gandhi As PM Candidate? Mamata Banerjee Remains Non-Committal, Says 'We Will Discuss After LS Polls'

Rahul Gandhi As PM Candidate? Mamata Banerjee Remains Non-Committal, Says 'We Will Discuss After LS Polls'

The TMC earlier said announcing prime ministerial candidate now would be premature as it would divide the Opposition camp.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 December 2018
Rahul Gandhi As PM Candidate? Mamata Banerjee Remains Non-Committal, Says 'We Will Discuss After LS Polls'
PTI Photos
Rahul Gandhi As PM Candidate? Mamata Banerjee Remains Non-Committal, Says 'We Will Discuss After LS Polls'
outlookindia.com
2018-12-20T11:08:47+0530
Also Read

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the issue of opposition prime ministerial candidate could be discussed after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Her comments came in the backdrop of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin's proposal to announce Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as the opposition's prime ministerial candidate.

"It could be discussed only after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, once the opposition alliance emerged winners. All (opposition) parties will meet and decide on the issue. We will accept that," Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat.

Asked whether she was one of the contenders for the job, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, "This is not the time to discuss this issue. And I am not alone. We are working together. We are solidly together," she said.

The TMC earlier said announcing prime ministerial candidate now would be premature as it would divide the Opposition camp.

On reports of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) coming together for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls without the Congress, Banerjee said, "This is very good. It is local compulsion. We appreciate that."

The Congress could also be fighting alone in places due to similar compulsions, she said.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mamata Banerjee Rahul Gandhi M.K. Stalin Kolkata Politics Trinamool Congress Congress BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BJP-Led Govt Present Rs 8,054.5 Crore Budget In UP Assembly
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters