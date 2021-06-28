Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP Promises Free Electricity

June 28, 2021
‘If the Aam Aadmi Party emerges victorious in the Punjab Assembly elections, we will provide free electricity,’ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said

Outlook Web Bureau 28 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:29 pm
Gearing up for the Punjab Assembly elections scheduled to take place next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised free electricity to all in Punjab, if his party emerges victorious in the upcoming polls.

Stating that his government provides 200 units of free to every family in Delhi, Kejriwal on Monday tweeted, “In Delhi we provide 200 units of free electricity to every family. The women are very happy. Women in Punjab are also very unhappy with inflation. The AAP government will also provide free electricity in Punjab. See you tomorrow in Chandigarh.”

He is slated to visit Chandigarh tomorrow.
Assembly elections in Punjab are likely to be held in February or March next year.

(With PTI inputs)

 

