Provide A Plan On Oxygen Supply, Vaccination Method: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked to see a "national plan" on oxygen supply, method of vaccination, and essential drugs and also issued notice to the Centre.

"We want to see the national plan on this issue," said Chief Justice of India SA Bobde.

The Supreme Court has stepped into the case at a time six High Courts across the country are hearing related petitions involving the crisis of oxygen, beds, and the anti-viral drug Remdesivir in hospitals. It said that the hearing by six different High Courts on Covid-19 related issues may create some kind of confusion.

The bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and SR Bhat, said it would examine the aspect relating to the power of the high courts to declare lockdown amid the pandemic.

The apex court-appointed senior advocate Harish Salve as an amicus curiae to assist it in the suo moto proceedings.

The bench issued notice to the Centre and said it would hear the matter on Friday.

"We want to know. In regard to the four issues of supply of oxygen, supply of essential drugs, method, and manner of vaccination and we want to keep the power to declare lockout with the states," said the Chief Justice.

"We wish to take suo moto cognizance of certain issues we find six High Courts - Delhi, Bombay, Sikkim Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta, and Allahabad. Now they are exercising their jurisdiction in their best interest. But what is happening is some kind of confusion and diversion of resources."

