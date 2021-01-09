Protesting Farmers Spreading Bird Flu By Eating Chicken Biryani: Rajasthan BJP Leader

Rajasthan BJP general secretary and sitting MLA Madan Dilawar kicked up a controversy on Saturday saying farmers are “conspiring” to spread bird flu in the country by “eating chicken biryani and cashew nuts/almonds”.

“The so-called farmers are not concerned about India. They are enjoying a picnic at the protest, eating chicken biryani, cashew nuts and enjoying themselves,” said Dilawar in a video statement. He said that there could be terrorists, thieves and also enemies of farmers at the agitation.

“There is a conspiracy going on at the protest to spread the bird flu in the country by eating chicken biryani. I hope the government removes this by either politely requesting them or using strict measures,” added Dilawar, sitting MLA from Ramganjmandi in Kota.

In response to Dilawar’s statement, Rajasthan Congress president and state education minister Govind Singh Dotasara said using words such as “'terrorists and thieves” for farmers is shameful. "The farmer who gave you food, you are calling their agitation a picnic and holding him responsible for spreading bird flu? Your statement reflects the mindset of the BJP.”

Throughout northern India, farmers are protesting for the last two months, against the three farm laws.

