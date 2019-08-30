Chinmayanand Case: SC Asks UP Govt To Produce Harassed Woman Before It On Friday

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to produce before it the 23-year old girl who went missing for 6 days before being found in Rajasthan just hours before the apex court's hearing began.

The girl went missing after she accused BJP leader and former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of sexually harassing her from Saharanpur town in Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme court bench comprising of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna directed the counsel appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government to give details in five minutes about the exact location of the missing law student.

The apex court was informed by the counsel appearing for the state government that she was found in Rajasthan on Friday and is being taken to Shahjahanpur to meet her parents

The counsel told the apex court that she will be available in Delhi in two-and-a-half hours.

The law student has reached Fatehpur Sikri and the boy along with her will also accompany her to the national capital. Entire security will be re-routed, the counsel appearing for the state government said.

The Court said it will only reassemble in open court after interacting with the girl.

SC was taking suo moto cognizance in the matter after a group of lawyers a day before had urged the CJI to not let this case take the same turn as the Unnao rape case in which another BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar was the main accused of allegedly raping a minor.

The law student went missing from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur town just days after she posted a video online levelling allegations of sexual harassment against the former minister Swami Chinmayanand. She also spoke about a threat to her and her family's life in the video clip.

The girl on Friday was found to be in Rajashthan, reportedly along with some friends, just hours before the hearing of the case was scheduled to begin in Supreme Court.

