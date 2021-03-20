March 20, 2021
Poshan
Probe Into Mansukh Hiran's Death Handed Over To NIA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into the Mansukh Hiran case to the NIA, an official said.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 March 2021
Probe Into Mansukh Hiran’s Death Handed Over To NIA
SUV with 2.5 kg of gelatin sticks, an explosive material, was found near 'Antilia' File Photo
File photo
Probe Into Mansukh Hiran’s Death Handed Over To NIA
Also read

The probe into the death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran whose body was found in a creek days after a vehicle laden with explosives was parked near the Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said officials on Saturday.

Hiran’s death case has been handed over to the NIA which was already probing the case related to the recovery of a Scorpio SUV, parked near Ambani's residence 'Antilia', with gelatin sticks and has arrested an assistant police inspector, Sachin Waze.

The SUV was in possession of Hiran.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has handed over the probe into the Mansukh Hiran case to the NIA, an official said. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was so far probing the case.

Hiran was found dead in a creek near Mumbai on March 5. His wife has accused Waze of involvement in her husband's suspicious death.

(With PTI inputs.)

