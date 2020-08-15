Priyanka Gandhi Arrives Shimla For Two-week Vacation With Family And Friends

After maintaining suspense over her planned visit to Himachal Pradesh, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra finally arrived in Shimla on Saturday for a two-week stay with her kids and some close family friends.

Her visit apparently got delayed due to the Rajasthan political crisis as she was directly engaged in holding parleys with Sachin Pilot and his loyalist MLAs.

Sources said after the crisis in the Rajasthan was resolved, she decided to take her planned vacation in the hills amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senior district officials confirmed that Vadra reached her Bungalow at Chharabra---a high security area in the outskirts of Shimla where she will stay in home quarantine.

Deputy Commissioner of Shimla, Amit Kashyap, had granted permission to Vadra and others to travel to Shimla provided they follow the Covid protocols including a Coronavirus test report and observing home quarantine.

There are around nine people including some kids, who will be staying in her private bungalow till August 31.

The Congress leader had recently vacated her house in Delhi and according to reports, she will soon shift to Lucknow.

The cottage in Shimla was built some years ago and Priyanka had already thrown a house warming in September, 2019 .This was during the auspicious week of Navratras.

Normally, she used to visit the place often during the summers but this time due to the pandemic-induced lockdown, she did not venture owing to restrictions imposed on outsiders in the state.