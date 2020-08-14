August 14, 2020
Corona
President Ram Nath Kovind To Address Nation On Eve Of Independence Day

The All India Radio will broadcast regional language versions of the President's address on the eve of Independence Day on its respective regional networks.

PTI 14 August 2020
President Ram Nath Kovind
File Photo
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Friday on the eve of 74th Independence Day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement Thursday.

The address will be broadcast from 07:00 pm onwards on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and over all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version, it said.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan, the statement said.

"AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hrs on its respective regional networks," it added

