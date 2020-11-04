November 04, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Prasar Bharati Signs MoU With Electronics & IT Ministry To Launch 51 Education TV Channels

Prasar Bharati Signs MoU With Electronics & IT Ministry To Launch 51 Education TV Channels

The programmes will be instrumental in bringing quality education to rural and remote areas,

PTI 04 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Prasar Bharati Signs MoU With Electronics & IT Ministry To Launch 51 Education TV Channels
Public broadcasting of educational content will allow bridging gaps in education
Representational image/Outlook India
Prasar Bharati Signs MoU With Electronics & IT Ministry To Launch 51 Education TV Channels
outlookindia.com
2020-11-04T17:44:03+05:30

India's public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Wednesday entered into an MoU with the ministry of electronics and information technology to launch 51 direct-to-home (DTH) education TV channels.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between Prasar Bharati and Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-Informatics under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology aims to bring quality educational programmes to every household, including those in rural and remote areas, the government said in a statement.

"Under the ambit of this MoU, 51 DTH education TV channels comprising Swaymprabha (22 channels) (M/o Education), e-Vidya for classes 1 to 12 (12 channels) of NCERT, Vande Gujarat (Govt. of Gujarat) (16 channels) and DigiShala under M/o Electronics and IT (1 channel) shall be available as DD co-branded channels to all DD FreeDish viewers. This move aims to bring quality educational programmes to every household, including those in rural and remote areas,” it said.

The services will be available free of cost for all the viewers 24x7, in line with the government's commitment towards skill development and providing quality education to the last person in the country, it said.

"This government initiative will go a long way in achieving the government's goal of providing education to all,” the statement said. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

6 killed, 8 injured as Powerful Explosion Rips Through Gujarat Godown

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI New Delhi Prasar Bharati Consumer Electronics Cable TV DTH Education National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos