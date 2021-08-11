August 11, 2021
Policies Of Government Benefitting Industrialists, Poor Remain Out: Akhlikesh

The former UP CM launched scathing attack on BJP saying the party does business of politics.

Outlook Web Desk 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 7:45 pm
SP Akhilesh Yadav chief launches scathing attack on BJP. (File photo)
PTI
In a scathing attack on BJP, Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the former of working for the benefit of big industrialists.

"The BJP does the business of politics. The policies of its government are only to provide benefit to big industrialists. Welfare of the poor is out of the agenda of the government," he said.

The former UP chief minister also accused BJP of weakening constitutional bodies through "political conspiracies".

 The character of the BJP government is anti-people and it is not interested in solving problems and challenges of people, Yadav said.

The SP chief said people are suffering badly due to inflation, unemployment and crime but the ruling party’s propaganda continues.

The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have shattered people’s trust, he claimed.

The state government has failed on every front, he said, adding that the BJP is spending the hard-earned money of the public on building its image through advertisements.(With PTI inputs)

