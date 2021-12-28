Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Police Action On Doctors In Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Criticize Centre

NEET PG Counselling 2021 stir intensified following a faceoff between protesting doctors and Delhi police. The doctors have alleged that many of their colleagues were injured in the police action.

Police Action On Doctors In Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Criticize Centre
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(File photo)

Trending

Police Action On Doctors In Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Criticize Centre
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T08:25:42+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 8:25 am

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed the Modi government for the police action against resident doctors in the national capital who took to the streets to protest the delay in NEET-PG counselling.

"Showering of flower petals from PR (public relations), in reality it is raining injustice. I stand with #CovidWarriors against the tyranny of the central government," the former Congress president said on Twitter.

"In times of Corona, these young doctors supported the citizens of the entire nation by staying away from their loved ones. Now is the time to stand with the doctors and wake up Narendra Modi ji who used police force on them and ignored their demands. Doctors need respect and what is their right, not false PR," AICC General Secretary Priyanka Vadra said on Twitter.

Resident doctors of government-run hospitals on Monday intensified their stir over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling and took out a march from Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi to the Supreme Court.

However, the protesters were stopped by the police leading to scuffles. At least 12 protestors were detained by the police and released later.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) has been spearheading the protest for the last several days.

The government had showered flower petals on doctors and healthcare workers during the nationwide lockdown last year as a gesture of gratitude for their contribution in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tags

PTI Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Narendra Modi New Delhi Doctors strike COVID 19 National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Congress Centre Delhi Police National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Vaccines: Expert Panel Recommends EUA For Covovax, Corbevax & Molnupiravir Pills

Covid-19 Vaccines: Expert Panel Recommends EUA For Covovax, Corbevax & Molnupiravir Pills

BJP Says Will Not Stop Until Mamata Banerjee’s TMC Is Politically Defeated In West Bengal

Officer Suspended Over ‘Derogatory’ Remark Against Mahatma Gandhi In Chhattisgarh

Dharam Sansad Row: Students, Activists Hold Protest Over Hate Speeches Against Muslims At Uttarakhand Sadan

Violence Against Minorities Harms India's Democratic Credentials At World Stage

NEET PG 2021 Counselling: Clash Between Doctors, Police In Delhi As Protests Intensify

Centre Advises Poll-Bound States To Ramp up Covid-19 Vaccination

EC Urges Health Secretary To Expedite Covid-19 Vaccination In 5 Poll-Bound States

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from India

Only Covaxin To Be Administered To Children, Registrations On CoWIN From January 1, Health Ministry

Only Covaxin To Be Administered To Children, Registrations On CoWIN From January 1, Health Ministry

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

Missionaries Of Charity | Why Did The Government Freeze Their Accounts?

LGBTQIA+ Community Should Be Addressed In More Dignified Manner: Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Prepare Glossary

LGBTQIA+ Community Should Be Addressed In More Dignified Manner: Madras HC Asks TN Govt To Prepare Glossary

Man Approaches Calcutta HC After Father Goes Missing From Correctional Home

Man Approaches Calcutta HC After Father Goes Missing From Correctional Home

Read More from Outlook

Violence Against Minorities Harms India's Democratic Credentials At World Stage

Violence Against Minorities Harms India's Democratic Credentials At World Stage

Seema Guha / Should Democratic India continue with the AFSPA at a time when New Delhi is hoping to make its mark on the international stage and be counted?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power In 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Scott Boland's Fairytale Debut Blows Away England At MCG, Australia Keep Ashes

Koushik Paul / Scott Boland's 6/7 helped Australia bowl out England for 68 on Tuesday morning and win by an innings and 14 runs. Australia win the series 3-0. Get here highlights of AUS vs ENG.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement