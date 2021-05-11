PM Narendra Modi Will Not Attend G7 Summit In Person, Due To Prevailing Covid Situation: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not travel to the UK to take part in the upcoming G7 Summit scheduled to be held in Cornwall, next month due to the current Covid-19 situation.

Modi had been invited by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a special invitee to attend the summit.

"While appreciating the invitation to the Prime Minister by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to attend the G7 Summit as a special invitee, given the prevailing COVID situation, it has been decided that the Prime Minister will not attend the G7 Summit in person," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

This development comes just days after external affairs minister S Jaishankar travelled to London to take part in the G7 foreign ministers meet. While Jaishankar attended half of the meet in person, he resorted to partaking in the rest of it virtually after reports emerged that a few members of his delegation tested positive for Covid-19.

The G7 comprises the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.

