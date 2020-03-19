Highlights | PM Modi Announces 'Janta Curfew' On Sunday From 7am- 9pm To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Thursday evening on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak across the world and the efforts to combat it.

The address comes after the PM chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19.

"PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it," the PMO tweeted on Wednesday night.

Follow all live updates here:

8:30 PM: Everyone is contributing towards fighting against this global pandemic in their own way, says PM Modi

8:28 PM: Keeping in mind economic challenges arising out of coronavirus, govt has decided to form COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force, says PM Modi.

8:26 PM: PM Modi says people should not indulge in panic buying.

8:24 PM: Postpone elective surgeries by a month, avoid routine check-ups to ease pressure on health services, says PM Modi.

8:19 PM: "If possible, please call at least 10 people every day and tell them about the 'Janta Curfew' as well as the measures to prevent coronavirus," says PM Modi.

8:17 PM: "I request people above the age of 60 to not venture out of their homes for the next few weeks," says Modi.

8:14 PM: From Sunday (March 22) 7am – 9pm, all citizens will have to follow Janta curfew. During this curfew, no one should step out of their homes, says PM Modi. Citizens, barring those in essential services, should not get out of their homes.



8:13 PM: "For a developing country like ours with a large population the growing challenge of Coronavirus is not a normal situation," says PM Modi

8:12 PM: Isolate yourselves from crowds, gatherings and other assemblies, says PM Modi

8:11 PM: Stay inside your homes as much as possible and step out only when it is absolutely necessary, says PM Modi.

8:10 PM: Social distancing is important and effective to fight the coronavirus Pandemic, says PM Modi.

8:09 PM: To stay healthy and to protect ourselves, it’s necessary that we stay away from crowds and avoid stepping out of homes. Social distancing is necessary, says PM Modi

8:09 PM: In the absence of a vaccine, staying healthy is paramount, says PM Modi

8:08 PM: It's wrong to assume that India won't be affected by coronavirus, says PM Modi

8:07 PM: 'Resolve and restraint are two important things to fight this pandemic', says PM Modi.

8:05 PM: "Till l now science has not been able to find a proper remedy for coronavirus and no vaccine has been developed yet. In such a situation, it is natural to worry," says Modi

8:04 PM: World Community is under threat, says PM Modi, adding that there is no cure for the disease as of now.

8:02 Pm: India cannot be complacent; we need to be alert and cautious, says PM Modi

8:01 PM: Nation going through challenging times; the entire world is shaken by Coronavirus, says PM Modi. Even World War had not such effect.



8:00 PM: PM Modi addresses the nation on Coronavirus Pandemic.

7:56 PM: The Prime Minister emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking out mechanisms to fight the pandemic.



7:55 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19 in India.