Chemistry Beat Arithmetic In 2019 Polls, Says PM Modi In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked the voters of Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, for "reposing faith" in him.

Addressing a gathering of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Pundit Deen Dayal Hastakala Academy, Modi said chemistry has triumphed over poll arithmetic.

"Political analysts will have to accept that beyond poll arithmetic there is a chemistry," he told party workers on his first visit to his constituency after his resounding victory.

"For the country I am the PM, but for you I am your MP, I am your sevak," he said.

"Work and workers create wonders," Modi said, giving full credit for his victory to the workers at the grassroots level for creating awareness about his government's policies and programmes for the people.

"I had spoken to workers of Varanasi. All of you had ordered me that I can't set foot in Varanasi for a month. The nation might elect me as the PM but four you, I am a worker. For me, your order was the priority," PM Modi said.

Praising the voters of Uttar Pradesh, PM said, "Today Uttar Pradesh is giving direction to nation's politics."

Earlier during the day, the PM offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Modi, who entered the temple with his hands folded, was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP president Amit Shah in his first visit to his parliamentary constituency after his party registered a massive electoral victory.

Modi won from Varanasi by a huge margin of 4.79 lakh votes. He not only retained his seat but also saw his victory margin increase by nearly a lakh votes as compared to 2014.

He was received at the airport by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also held a meeting with local administration officials in Varanasi to assess preparations for Modi's visit.

