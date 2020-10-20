PM Modi's Address To The Nation: Lockdown Is Over But Virus Is Not Gone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 7th address to the nation since the start of the lockdown, has urged everyone to take ample precautions against COVID-19 during the upcoming festive season.

In his address to the nation today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the lockdown may be over but the COVID-19 virus is still around and urged everyone to not let down their guard. The PM warned against developing a lax attitude towards the pandemic and said that everyone should continue their fight against COVID-19 till a vaccine is found.

“We must keep in mind that lockdown may have ended but the virus is still here. This is not time to be careless or to believe that COVID-19 has ended. If you are careless and moving around without a mask, you are putting yourself, children and the elderly at risk,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

The prime minister also said that the Indian government is ready to distribute the vaccine to every Indian whenever it becomes available. He also urged journalists to create awareness regarding COVID-19.

Modi also lauded all healthcare workers’ efforts in fighting this pandemic and claimed that India has put up a better fight against COVID-19 when compared to other countries. “COVID-19 fatality rate in India is 83 per million population, while the figure is more than 600 in countries like USA, Brazil and Spain,” Modi said.

Meanwhile, the Congress took to Twitter to list out five things they hoped the PM would address in his message.

Meanwhile, the Congress took to Twitter to list out five things they hoped the PM would address in his message.

