Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project This Month

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project has been built in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi. The project will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) with Ganga river.

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project This Month
| PTI

Trending

PM Modi To Inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project This Month
outlookindia.com
2021-12-02T19:24:49+05:30
Bharat Singh

Bharat Singh

More stories from Bharat Singh
View All

Published: 02 Dec 2021, Updated: 02 Dec 2021 7:24 pm

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this month, officials said on Thursday.

Officials said the project has been completed in a time-bound manner.

Varanasi divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal said the project has been “built over a sprawling area of 5,000 hectares, the corridor has decongested the temple complex, which was earlier surrounded by buildings on three sides”.

He added that the corridor will connect Kashi Vishwanath Temple (KVT) with Ganga river.

He said when the project was conceptualised it was considered an impossible thing considering the dense structure of the temple premises.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

However, he said with the organised and dedicated efforts of both the Centre and the state government, the entire process is being completed in record time with utmost transparency.

The demolition of buildings around the temple led to the recovery of at least 40 very ancient temples.

“Centuries-old ancient temples, earlier hidden, are now visible, they will be preserved and will be opened to the public,” he said.

He said now with a direct link between the temple and the Ganga river, while one can reach the temple premises within minutes.

The architect of the project, Bimal Patel said no tampering has been done with the original structure of the temple.

“The work includes construction of Temple Chowk, Varanasi city gallery, museum, multipurpose auditoriums, hall, devotee facilitation centre, public convenience, salvation home, Godowlia gate, Bhogshala, shelter for priests and sevadars, spiritual book space, and others. About 70% of the 5.50 lakh sqft area of the project would be kept open for the green cover,” said Patel.

“We worked to fulfil the PM's vision of reorganizing the temple premises to restore its grandeur,”Patel added.

Modi had laid the foundation of the corridor in March 2019. Over 300 buildings were purchased and demolished to create the space for the project. The Uttar Pradesh government constituted the board to expedite the work on it. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has been continuously monitoring the project himself.

Officials said the idea is to preserve existing heritage structures, provide new facilities in the temple complex in the public-private partnership mode, ease the traffic and movement of people around the temple and connect the temple with Ghats with direct visibility.

Hundreds of small temples have been made a part of the corridor.

The project, officials said ensures easy pedestrian movement for pilgrims with the least wait, travel and walking time, and comfortable holding zones.

They said the project will ensure crowd management and emergency operational procedures, while enabling better experiences around the religious rituals.

Tags

Bharat Singh Narendra Modi Yogi Adityanath Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Ganga River Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Project Kashi Vishwanath temple PM Modi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

AAP Set To Be BJP Clone: P Chidambaram

AAP Set To Be BJP Clone: P Chidambaram

Obituary | Padma Shri Vinod Dua, A Journalist Par Excellence Of Our Times

Covid-19: 24 Hours To Go For Himachal Pradesh To Become First Fully Vaccinated State In India

Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor: PM Modi Announces Projects Worth Over Rs 18,000 Cr In Uttarakhand

Sigh Of Relief For Odisha, Andhra As Cyclone ‘Jawad’ Likely To Weaken: IMD

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Covid-19: India Logs 8,603 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Below 1 Lakh

Former CM Of Undivided Andhra Pradesh K Rosaiah Passes At The Age Of 88

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ajaz Patel's Ten-wicket Haul Highlight Of Day 2

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

India Prepares To Face A New Threat

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal Ton Steals The Show On Day 1

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from India

The Story Of India's Farm Crisis And The Plight Of Farmers In Vidarbha

The Story Of India's Farm Crisis And The Plight Of Farmers In Vidarbha

Omicron's Severity Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron's Severity Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Gurugram Friday 'Namaz' Disruption: Police Arrests Seven People

Gurugram Friday 'Namaz' Disruption: Police Arrests Seven People

Harvard's Biggest Dalit Voice Unhappy After Its New Caste Sensitive Policy, Here's Why

Harvard's Biggest Dalit Voice Unhappy After Its New Caste Sensitive Policy, Here's Why

Read More from Outlook

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Five Points On How Taliban Wants To Define Marriage For Women

Seema Guha / Taliban government's revised version of women’s rights decree largely emphasizes on marriage and re-marriage which predictably is in accordance with the Sharia law.

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Hyderpora Encounter: Arrest Of Khurram Parvez Brings Focus Back On Human Rights In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / Alleging abuse of anti-terror laws, the United Nations and international human rights bodies seek release of rights activist Khurram Parvez and inquiry into the Hyderpora encounter.

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

2nd Test, Day 2: IND Take 332-Run Lead After Dismissing NZ For 62

Koushik Paul / On Ajaz Patel's record-breaking day, India dismissed New Zealand for 62 runs, then took a 332-run lead. Catch Day 2 highlights.

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Omicron Severity Is Anticipated To Be Low: Health Ministry

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Will the Omicron variant drive the Covid-19 third wave in India? The Union Health Ministry says the chances are very low.

Advertisement