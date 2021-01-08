PM Modi To Hold Talks With CMs Of All States To Discuss Covid-19, Vaccination

Ahead of vaccine rollout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to hold a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of all states on January 11 to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination drive.

India is preparing to vaccinate its population against the Covid-19 and has already conducted two dry runs across various states.

This will be Modi's first interaction with chief ministers following the recent approval of two coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use by India's drug regulator.

The prime minister has often spoken with state chief ministers following the pandemic's outbreak in the country.

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

(With PTI inputs.)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine