November 25, 2020
Corona
PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi Condole Congress Leader Ahmed Patel's Death

Patel passed away on Wednesday morning due to multiple organ failure more than a month after he tested positive for Covid-19.

25 November 2020
Congress leader Ahmed Patel
2020-11-25T11:43:30+05:30
Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel died early Wednesday morning. He was admitted in Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital on November 15 due to Covid-19 complications and eventually succumbed to organ failure. His death was announced by his son, Faisal Patel, in a tweet at around 4 am. 

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

"...also maintain social distancing norms at all times," Faisal Patel said in the statement.

The 70-year-old was a close political advisor to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.  She mourned the death of one of her closest aide in a statement.

"In Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others," wrote Sonia Gandhi.

"I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support."

Condoling the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his role in strengthening the opposition party will always be remembered. Patel spent years in public life, serving the society, Modi noted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the politician "a pillar of the party" and said "We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family," in a tweet.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the seasoned leader's "service and commitment to our party was immeasurable" in a tweet and offered her condolences to the family.

"Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace," she added.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid a tribute to the leader, saying  he "combined the skills of a strategist and the charm of a mass leader." 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted his "remarkable contribution to his party and public life" and expressed grief in a tweet.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani condoled Mr Patel's demise, and lauded his intelligence and perseverance as well as his role in strengthening the Congress party.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said Patel played a prominent role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which came to power in Maharashtra last year.

"The Congress party has lost its Chanakya in Patel's demise, while the MVA government has lost a guiding light," Thackeray said in a statement. Ahmed Patel was active not only on the political front but was also involved in several social activities, he added.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari also expressed grief on Patel's demise.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel Ji. My sincere condolences to the departed soul. I pray for strength to his family members and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti," Gadkari tweeted.

Ahmed Patel, also the treasurer of the Congress, had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 1.

