PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi Condole Congress Leader Ahmed Patel's Death

Veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel died early Wednesday morning. He was admitted in Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital on November 15 due to Covid-19 complications and eventually succumbed to organ failure. His death was announced by his son, Faisal Patel, in a tweet at around 4 am.

"With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings.

"...also maintain social distancing norms at all times," Faisal Patel said in the statement.

The 70-year-old was a close political advisor to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. She mourned the death of one of her closest aide in a statement.

"In Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others," wrote Sonia Gandhi.

"I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support."

Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi’s condolence message on the demise of Shri Ahmed Patel. pic.twitter.com/JiOwjr3j1n — Congress (@INCIndia) November 25, 2020

Condoling the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his role in strengthening the opposition party will always be remembered. Patel spent years in public life, serving the society, Modi noted.

Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2020

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the politician "a pillar of the party" and said "We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family," in a tweet.

It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset.



We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz & the family. pic.twitter.com/sZaOXOIMEX — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the seasoned leader's "service and commitment to our party was immeasurable" in a tweet and offered her condolences to the family.

My deepest condolences to Ahmedji’s whole family, especially Mumtaz and @mfaisalpatel.



Your father’s service and commitment to our party was immeasurable. We will all miss him immensely. May his courage pass on to you and give you strength to face this tragedy. pic.twitter.com/M5x66zC3Sm — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 25, 2020

"Ahmed ji was not only a wise and experienced colleague to whom I constantly turned for advice and counsel, he was a friend who stood by us all, steadfast, loyal, and dependable to the end. His passing away leaves an immense void. May his soul rest in peace," she added.

President Ram Nath Kovind paid a tribute to the leader, saying he "combined the skills of a strategist and the charm of a mass leader."

Distressed to know that veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel is no more. An astute Parliamentarian, Shri Patel combined the skills of a strategist and the charm of a mass leader. His amiability won him friends across party lines. My condolences to his family and friends. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 25, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted his "remarkable contribution to his party and public life" and expressed grief in a tweet.

Saddened by the demise of senior Congress Leader and MP, Shri Ahmed Patel ji. He was a seasoned leader, who made remarkable contribution to his party and public life.



Ahmed Bhai had friends across party lines. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 25, 2020

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani condoled Mr Patel's demise, and lauded his intelligence and perseverance as well as his role in strengthening the Congress party.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said Patel played a prominent role in the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, which came to power in Maharashtra last year.

"The Congress party has lost its Chanakya in Patel's demise, while the MVA government has lost a guiding light," Thackeray said in a statement. Ahmed Patel was active not only on the political front but was also involved in several social activities, he added.

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari also expressed grief on Patel's demise.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel Ji. My sincere condolences to the departed soul. I pray for strength to his family members and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti," Gadkari tweeted.

Saddened to hear about the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel Ji. My sincere condolences to the departed soul. I pray for strength to his family members and supporters in this moment of grief. Om Shanti. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 25, 2020

Ahmed Patel, also the treasurer of the Congress, had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 1.

