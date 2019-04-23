‘PM Modi Silent On Farmers’ Suicides And Unemployment’, Says Sharad Pawar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused by NCP Chief Sharad Pawar of deliberately maintaining “silence” on issues like farmers’ suicides and unemployment, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

While Addressing a rally at Bhayander in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday night, Pawar said that unemployment has gone up manifold since the NDA government came to power in 2014.

The former Union minister alleged that the Modi government lacked policies for ensuring industrial and agricultural growth.

He was canvassing for Anand Paranjape, who is the NCP candidate from Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

"Due to lack of any industrial policy, unemployment has gone up in Maharashtra, which is the most industrialized state in the country. Modi government is deliberately not making any attempts to ensure growth of industries and agriculture," the NCP chief said.

Claiming that as many as 11,990 farmers have killed themselves since the BJP government assumed office, Pawar said the prime minister avoids talking about this reality, as well as other issues like farm distress, water scarcity and price rise at hustings.

"Modi also keeps mum on the Rafale deal scam. Under Modi regime, institutions like RBI, CBI, supreme court etc. are being undermined," he alleged.

PTI