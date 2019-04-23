﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  ‘PM Modi Silent On Farmers’ Suicides And Unemployment’, Says Sharad Pawar

‘PM Modi Silent On Farmers’ Suicides And Unemployment’, Says Sharad Pawar

Addressing a rally at Bhayander in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday night, Former Union Minister, Sharad Pawar alleged that unemployment has gone up manifold since the NDA government came to power in 2014.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 April 2019
‘PM Modi Silent On Farmers’ Suicides And Unemployment’, Says Sharad Pawar
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar
File Photo
‘PM Modi Silent On Farmers’ Suicides And Unemployment’, Says Sharad Pawar
outlookindia.com
2019-04-23T16:31:21+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused by NCP Chief Sharad Pawar of deliberately maintaining “silence” on issues like farmers’ suicides and unemployment, while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

While Addressing a rally at Bhayander in Thane district of Maharashtra on Monday night, Pawar said that unemployment has gone up manifold since the NDA government came to power in 2014.

The former Union minister alleged that the Modi government lacked policies for ensuring industrial and agricultural growth.

He was canvassing for Anand Paranjape, who is the NCP candidate from Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

"Due to lack of any industrial policy, unemployment has gone up in Maharashtra, which is the most industrialized state in the country. Modi government is deliberately not making any attempts to ensure growth of industries and agriculture," the NCP chief said.

Claiming that as many as 11,990 farmers have killed themselves since the BJP government assumed office, Pawar said the prime minister avoids talking about this reality, as well as other issues like farm distress, water scarcity and price rise at hustings.

"Modi also keeps mum on the Rafale deal scam. Under Modi regime, institutions like RBI, CBI, supreme court etc. are being undermined," he alleged.

PTI

Get the latest election news, analysis, data and live updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 here.
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Sharad Pawar Narendra Modi Thane Maharashtra NCP BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Agriculture: Farmers' Suicides Jobs-Employment/Unemployment Rafale Deal National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Prashant Bhushan, Arundhati Roy Seek Independent Inquiry Into Allegations Against CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters