Advertisement
Friday, Oct 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Shows Unwavering Trust In Defence Sector After Unveiling 7 Defence Firms

In an address at an event to dedicate seven new defence companies to the nation, Modi, referring to the self-reliant India campaign, said the goal is to make the country the world's biggest military power on its own.

PM Modi Shows Unwavering Trust In Defence Sector After Unveiling 7 Defence Firms
PM Narendra Modi | PTI

Trending

PM Modi Shows Unwavering Trust In Defence Sector After Unveiling 7 Defence Firms
outlookindia.com
2021-10-15T15:51:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 15 Oct 2021, Updated: 15 Oct 2021 3:51 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after uneveiling seven new defence companies, claimed prevalence of unprecedented transparency, trust and technology-driven approach in India's defence sector as major reforms are taking place for the first time since Independence while discarding stagnant policies.

During an address at an event to dedicate the companies to the nation, Modi, referring to the self-reliant India campaign, said the goal is to make the country the world's biggest military power on its own.

In a major reform initiative, the seven state-run defence companies were created after dissolving the over 200-year-old Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). The assets of the OFB including its 41 ordnance factories were transferred to the seven new firms.

Modi mentioned that the target should be that the companies not only establish expertise in their products but also become global brands. He urged that while competitive cost is India's strength, quality and reliability should be its identity.

He said the world saw the strength of India's ordnance factories at the time of World War I and that they used to have better resources and world-class skills, but the companies were ignored in the post-Independence period, leading to the country's dependence on foreign supplies.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

"After Independence, we needed to upgrade these factories, adopt new-age technology. But it was not given much attention. Over time, India became dependent on foreign countries for its strategic needs. These new seven defence companies will play a big role in bringing change in this situation," he said in his video address.

Modi said that as India entered 75 years of Independence, projects are being completed that were stuck for a long time.

"Today, there is more transparency, trust, and technology-driven approach in the defence sector of the country than ever before. For the first time after Independence, so many major reforms are happening in our defence sector and instead of stagnant policies, a single-window system has been arranged," he said.

"These seven defence companies will play a major role in changing this situation," he said.

The prime minister hoped that the new companies would play an important role in import substitution. An order book of more than Rs 65,000 crore reflects the increasing confidence of the country in these companies, he added.

Noting that the decision on reform of the OFB was pending for the last 15-20 years, Modi said works stuck for decades are being completed and India is taking new resolutions to build a new future.

"In the 21st century, whether a country or a company, its growth and brand value is determined by its research and innovation. From software to the space sector, India's growth, India's new identity is the biggest example of this," he said.

"Therefore, I also make a special request to all the seven companies that research and innovation should be a part of your work culture....You not only have to match the world's biggest companies, but also take the lead in future technology," he added.

Modi said the government has given full functional autonomy along with giving a better production environment to all the companies, adding it has also been ensured that the interests of the workers of these factories are fully protected.

The prime minister also underlines the need for giving maximum opportunity to research-oriented youth and give them full freedom to think.

"I will also tell the start-ups of the country, through these seven companies, the new beginning that the country has started today, you should also be a part of it," he said.

"You should think about your research, how your products can benefit from each other's capabilities in conjunction with these companies," he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and representatives from the defence industry associations were present on the occasion.

Singh has already clarified that there will be no change in service conditions of nearly 70,000 employees of the erstwhile organisation and the decision to corporatise the OFB is driven by efforts to boost India's defence manufacturing sector.

The new defence companies are Munitions India Limited (MIL), Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI), Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India), Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), Yantra India Limited (YIL), India Optel Limited (IOL) and Gliders India Limited (GIL)

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi New Delhi Defense Sector Defence Firms Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) PM Modi National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Militant Part Of Civilian Killings In Srinagar Gunned Down In Encounter At Pulwama

Militant Part Of Civilian Killings In Srinagar Gunned Down In Encounter At Pulwama

Four Minors Among 11 Killed In Uttar Pradesh’s Tractor Accident

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Delhi Police Registers Case After AIIMS Medico Alleges Rape By Colleague

Operating Rights Of Temples Should Be Given To Hindus: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

An Empire Worth $2.92 Billion Makes Punjab’s Mittal 71st Wealthiest Indian

Condition of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh Improving: AIIMS

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Concerned Over ‘Severe Demographic Imbalances’ In India

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Concerned Over ‘Severe Demographic Imbalances’ In India

Goal To Make India, World's Strongest Military Power In 'Aatmnirbhar' Way: PM Modi At Launch Of 7 Defence Companies

Goal To Make India, World's Strongest Military Power In 'Aatmnirbhar' Way: PM Modi At Launch Of 7 Defence Companies

‘Follow Sardar Patel, Don’t Let Castes And Religion Turn Into Hindrance For You’: PM Modi To People

‘Follow Sardar Patel, Don’t Let Castes And Religion Turn Into Hindrance For You’: PM Modi To People

Covid-19: Odisha's Khordha District Troubling State Govt For Long, More So In Current Festive Season

Covid-19: Odisha's Khordha District Troubling State Govt For Long, More So In Current Festive Season

Read More from Outlook

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade

Man Lynched At Singhu Border, Hand Chopped Off, Body Tied To Metal Barricade

Outlook Web Desk / In a viral video clip on social media, some Nihangs are seen standing as the man lies on the ground in a pool of blood with his chopped off left hand lying next to him.

Explosion Inside Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Congregation Prayers Leaves 37 Dead

Explosion Inside Afghanistan Mosque During Friday Congregation Prayers Leaves 37 Dead

Associated Press / The attack on the Imam Barga mosque came a week after a bombing claimed by a local Islamic State affiliate killed 46 people at a Shiite mosque in northern Afghanistan.

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

IPL 2021 Final: Meet CSK's X-Factor - Shardul Thakur

Koushik Paul / Chennai Super Kings have found a dependable bowling all-rounder in Shardul Thakur. The Mumbai man will have a big role to play in the IPL 2021 final vs KKR.

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Army Says Poonch Operation Is On

Naseer Ganai / The Army has said a counter-terrorist operation is in progress in the area of Nar Khas forest in Mendhar, Poonch district, since the evening of October 14.

Advertisement