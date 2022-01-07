SPG Act: Who Is Responsible For PM's Security? Who Is To Blame When There Is A Breach?

The Centre is likely to take action against the Punjab Police under the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act following the alleged breach of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab on Wednesday night, according to reports.

Simultaneously, the Supreme Court is hearing a plea filed by the centre on the row of the security lapse. PM Modi's convoy had to be stopped on a Punjab highway after the SPG saw protestors blocking the route. On Thursday, the Punjab government informed that they have formed a 2-member high-level panel to probe the alleged security threat to the Prime Minister.

The SPG Act allows the constitution of an armed force for providing 'proximate security' to the Prime Minister of India and the former prime ministers and members of their immediate families. It came into force on June 2, 1988.





What does the Act mention? The SPG Act in 10 points.

1. The term ‘proximate security’ as mentioned in the Act means the protection provided from close quarters, during the journey by road, rail, aircraft, watercraft or on foot or any other means of transport and shall include the places of functions, engagements, residence.

2. The security will be extended to any former Prime Minister or to the members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. The security will be in place for five years after they leave the office.

3. The Central Government shall take into account the following factors while assessing the level of threat -- the threat emanates from any militant or terrorist organisation or any other source and that the threat is of a grave and continuing nature.

4. Any former Prime Minister or any member of the immediate family of the Prime Minister or of a former Prime Minister may decline proximate security.

5. The Act states that when the proximate security is withdrawn from a former Prime Minister, such security will also stand withdrawn from members of his immediate family.

6. The Central government will be exercising the general superintendence, direction and control of the Group. According to the provisions of this Act, the command and supervision will be dictated by an officer, the Director of the Group, who will be appointed by the Central Government as the Director of the Group.

7. Every member of the Group shall be liable to serve in any part of India as well as outside India and no member can resign from their post during the term of his engagement except with the previous permission in writing of the prescribed authority.

8. The prescribed authority may, by order in writing, terminate the appointment of any member of the Group in the public interest. Any member of the Group can appeal against his termination before the Board constituted by the Centre, within 30 days of receiving the termination order.

9. It shall be the duty of every Ministry and Department of the Central Government or the State Government or the Union territory Administration, every Indian Mission, every local or other authority or every civil or military authority to act in aid of the Director or any member of the Group whenever called upon to do so.

10. The SPG members cannot form or be part of any political, recreational and religious associations. They cannot even participate, address meetings or take part in demonstrations or address press.