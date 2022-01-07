Advertisement
Friday, Jan 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

SPG Act: Who Is Responsible For PM's Security? Who Is To Blame When There Is A Breach?

PM Modi Security Breach: The SPG Act allows constitution of an armed force to provide proximate security to the Prime Minister, former prime ministers and members of their immediate families.

SPG Act: Who Is Responsible For PM's Security? Who Is To Blame When There Is A Breach?
Representative image of Punjab Police. | PTI

Trending

SPG Act: Who Is Responsible For PM's Security? Who Is To Blame When There Is A Breach?
outlookindia.com
2022-01-07T15:43:54+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 07 Jan 2022, Updated: 07 Jan 2022 3:43 pm

The Centre is likely to take action against the Punjab Police under the Special Protection Group (SPG) Act following the alleged breach of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi’s security in Punjab on Wednesday night, according to reports.

Simultaneously, the Supreme Court is hearing a plea filed by the centre on the row of the security lapse. PM Modi's convoy had to be stopped on a Punjab highway after the SPG saw protestors blocking the route. On Thursday, the Punjab government informed that they have formed a 2-member high-level panel to probe the alleged security threat to the Prime Minister.

The SPG Act allows the constitution of an armed force for providing 'proximate security' to the Prime Minister of India and the former prime ministers and members of their immediate families. It came into force on June 2, 1988.

What does the Act mention? The SPG Act in 10 points.

1. The term ‘proximate security’ as mentioned in the Act means the protection provided from close quarters, during the journey by road, rail, aircraft, watercraft or on foot or any other means of transport and shall include the places of functions, engagements, residence.

2. The security will be extended to any former Prime Minister or to the members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence. The security will be in place for five years after they leave the office.

3. The Central Government shall take into account the following factors while assessing the level of threat -- the threat emanates from any militant or terrorist organisation or any other source and that the threat is of a grave and continuing nature.

4. Any former Prime Minister or any member of the immediate family of the Prime Minister or of a former Prime Minister may decline proximate security.

5. The Act states that when the proximate security is withdrawn from a former Prime Minister, such security will also stand withdrawn from members of his immediate family.

6. The Central government will be exercising the general superintendence, direction and control of the Group. According to the provisions of this Act, the command and supervision will be dictated by an officer, the Director of the Group, who will be appointed by the Central Government as the Director of the Group.

7. Every member of the Group shall be liable to serve in any part of India as well as outside India and no member can resign from their post during the term of his engagement except with the previous permission in writing of the prescribed authority.

8. The prescribed authority may, by order in writing, terminate the appointment of any member of the Group in the public interest. Any member of the Group can appeal against his termination before the Board constituted by the Centre, within 30 days of receiving the termination order.

9. It shall be the duty of every Ministry and Department of the Central Government or the State Government or the Union territory Administration, every Indian Mission, every local or other authority or every civil or military authority to act in aid of the Director or any member of the Group whenever called upon to do so.

10. The SPG members cannot form or be part of any political, recreational and religious associations. They cannot even participate, address meetings or take part in demonstrations or address press.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi New Delhi Special Protection Group (SPG) Punjab National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Oath Video Of ‘Boycotting’ Muslims In Chhattisgarh’s Surguja; Probe Ordered

Oath Video Of ‘Boycotting’ Muslims In Chhattisgarh’s Surguja; Probe Ordered

PM Modi Security Breach Case: What Did SC Say? All That Happened In 10 Points

NEET-PG: SC Allows Resumption Of 2021 Counselling, OBC Quota To Remain Valid In Admissions

Covid-19| Delhi Witnesses Surge Due To Most International Air Traffic: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

No Consensus On Holding SAARC Summit, India Says Days After Pakistan Offers Venue

PM Modi Unveils Cancer Institute In Kolkata, Vows To Reach Best Healthcare Benefits To Poor

Counselling For NEET-PG To Go On With OBC And EWS Quota: Supreme Court Upholds Validity

PM Modi's Security Lapse 'Rarest Of The Rare', Centre Tells SC

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test: South Africa Beat India By Seven Wickets

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

Novak Djokovic Refused Entry Into Australia

The Gift Of The Magi

The Gift Of The Magi

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Upcoming Hollywood Remakes In 2022

Advertisement

More from India

UP Ensuring A New Fabric Of Self-Reliance For Women

UP Ensuring A New Fabric Of Self-Reliance For Women

'Cheap Theatrics': Punjab CM Channi Calls Out PM Modi Over Security Breach Issue

'Cheap Theatrics': Punjab CM Channi Calls Out PM Modi Over Security Breach Issue

Farmers Had No Plan To Obstruct PM Modi: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Farmers Had No Plan To Obstruct PM Modi: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

China's Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

China's Pangong Bridge In Illegally Held Area, Says MEA: No 'Russian Fix' For Indo-China Ties?

Read More from Outlook

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

Pandemic Aggravated Digital Divide Between Haves And Have-nots

T.M. Krishna / Artistes are a fragile species who need constant reaffirmation and cultural validation. Irrespective of the fame attained by an artiste, this needs neither recedes nor diminishes.

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

India’s Stark Inequalities And A Tale Of Two Pandemics

Dr Swapneil Parikh / The Covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s stark inequalities like never before. All of us lived through the coronavirus pandemic, but some lived a very different pandemic from others.

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

5 Reasons Why India Lost To South Africa At The Wanderers

Koushik Paul / India lost their first-ever Test match at The Wanderers as South Africa won by seven wickets to level the series 1-1. India had won the first Test at Centurion.

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Why It Makes Sense To Stick To ‘Stay Invested, Stay Diversified’ In 2022

Ajay Bagga / While 2022 is likely to be a mixed bag of events, the outlook for India is positive based on real estate and equity markets, but may be tempered by high commodity and fuel prices

Advertisement